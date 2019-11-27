HIGHLIGHTS: Stephen F. Austin Upsets Duke 85-83

Duke was handed a shocking 85-83 defeat by Stephen F. Austin in overtime Tuesday night.

The number one Blue Devils entered the game favored by 27.5, and somehow managed to lose to a roster that isn't nearly as talented.

Yes, you read that correctly. Coach K’s guys were damn near favored by 30 points and lost! You can watch highlights of the game below.

What do I always say is different about men’s college basketball from football? What is the point I always try to drive home?

It’s very simple, and it’s getting more obvious with every passing season. The talent gap in D1 college basketball isn’t huge, and it’s been shrinking every single year.

Is it shocking a team like Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin? Yes, it’s shocking, but it’s not something anybody should have viewed as impossible.

The reality of the situation is that the distance on the floor between a good and great college basketball team isn’t huge.

Let’s not forget Butler came out of the Horizon League, and made back-to-back national title appearances. Kids fly under the radar, they develop late, they end up at mid-major and smaller schools and then we get upsets like this one.

It’s a major difference between football and basketball. The gap between an average football team and a team like Ohio State is gigantic. The gap in basketball is much smaller, which leaves the door open for upsets.

Should Duke be worried? Probably not. If anything, this is the humbling reality check they might have needed.

Coach K will have his guys ready to bounce back, but it’s a great reminder that you can lose to anybody if you don’t show up ready to roll.