Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hits Back Over ‘Negative Comments’ Following Miscarriage

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, hit back over the “negative comments” she said she received after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“All of a sudden I started getting negative comments about my miscarriage,” the 35-year-old Spanish Writer revealed via her Instagram Story, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

“‘Attention seeker,’ ‘too old,’ ‘disgusting…’ losing a baby at any stage is hitting rock bottom,” she added, explaining some of the terms she was called. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Hints He Might Play Trump At WHCD)

Baldwin continued, “Rock bottom sucks. But rock bottom is also eye opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain. It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.”

The actor’s wife went on to call out those who “are bringing a cruelty to the world that is wrong. You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain. It is for this reason that I have stepped forward and shared as I have. Not for attention, but because it is my life story and I decided to open up. You think I wanted this???”

“Because of societal pressure, most of us stay silent,”she added. “And this can be one of the loneliest pains possible. I’m trying to promote the gift of being able to share what is going on … Just to know that we are not alone, and we are not ‘broken.” We are just opening ourselves up to love. And we should never be ashamed of this… even when it doesn’t go as planned.”

As previously reported, Alec and Hilaria shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered her second miscarriage this month after revealing back in April she had suffered another one.