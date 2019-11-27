Hunter Biden’s Alleged Baby Mama Worked At DC Strip Club Under Stage Name ‘Dallas’: Report

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son allegedly frequented a Washington, D.C., strip club where his “baby mama” worked around the time he was in a relationship with his dead brother’s wife.

Hunter Biden, 49, allegedly frequented Mpire Club, located in the heart of D.C. in Dupont Circle, where Lunden Alexis Roberts worked, who went under the stage name “Dallas,” sources told The Post, Page Six reported Wednesday. The sources told the publication that Roberts worked at the club around the time she became pregnant.

Several Mpire workers reportedly said they recognized 28-year-old Roberts.

Mpire is located blocks away from the strip joint Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club, where employees told the New York Post they suspect Hunter Biden used the VIP room to smoke crack. (RELATED: Team Trump Congratulates Hunter Biden As DNA Test Confirms His Love Child ‘With Scientific Certainty’)

DNA test results confirmed Hunter Biden is the father of former basketball player Roberts’s baby, a motion filed Nov. 20 in Independence County, Arkansas, on behalf of Roberts said. Roberts filed a petition for paternity and support for her 1-year-old baby in May, the Daily Mail reported. Hunter Biden denied the allegations in August and requested the court dismiss the allegations altogether.

Hunter Biden reportedly fathered Roberts’s child while in a relationship with his late brother’s wife, Hallie Biden. Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden’s relationship ended in April, and Hunter Biden would go on to marry Melissa Cohen in a surprise wedding in May, Business Insider reported.

The November motion stated that “DNA testing has established with scientific certainty” that the defendant is the father of the plaintiff’s child and that Hunter Biden “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.” (RELATED: Outlets That Ripped Apart Bristol Palin’s 2008 Teen Pregnancy Gloss Over Hunter Biden’s Alleged New Kid)

Roberts said the baby’s “paternal grandfather, Joe Biden, is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for President of the United States of America” and is considered “by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President [Donald] Trump on the ballot in 2020.”

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

