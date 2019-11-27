Jessica Biel Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring After Justin Timberlake Seen Holding Hands With Co-Star

Actress Jessica Biel was reportedly spotted wearing her wedding ring days after her husband Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with his co-star.

The star was seen running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a report published by Page Six. Her left finger was adorned with her wedding ring.

Jessica Biel was spotted out for the first time since Justin Timberlake was caught holding hands with his costar. Sources exclusively told In Touch that she “still hasn’t forgiven” him, but is keeping the ring on to “save face.” https://t.co/lQNG8rd08Y — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) November 26, 2019

Over the weekend, Timberlake was photographed and videoed getting cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar on Bourbon St. in New Orleans. As previously reported, the moments sparked rumors the “SexyBack” singer was cheating on wife Biel. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake Spotted Holding Hands With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright, Sparks Cheating Rumors)

“At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee,” one source told The Sun, who obtained photos of the encounter. “She then gently started stroking his leg.”

“Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands,” the source added.

Wainwright and Timberlake are in New Orleans filming the new movie “Palmer.” The two play love interests in the movies.

“There is no validity to the speculation,” a representative for Wainwright told Entertainment Tonight. No comment was given from reps for Biel or Timberlake.

Biel and Timberlake married in 2012. They have been married for seven years and share four-year-old son Silas.