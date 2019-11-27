FLASHBACK: Joe Burrow Could Have Transferred To Nebraska, Scott Frost Didn’t Want Him

Sports Illustrated recently published a fascinating profile on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and there’s one part that really stood out to me.

As everybody knows, Burrow has set the world of college football on fire, has the Tigers 11-0 and will almost certainly end up winning the Heisman trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, what a lot of people might not know is that his fate could have turned out much differently when he left Ohio State.

After losing the quarterback battle to Dwayne Haskins, Burrow decided to transfer. According to the SI profile, Nebraska could have had another shot at him after passing out of high school, but Scott Frost asked, “You think he’s better than what we got?”

Let me go ahead and answer that question for you, Scott. Yes, Joe Burrow is absolutely 100% better than Adrian Martinez. It’s not even close.

Martinez isn’t bad, but Burrow might be the top pick in the NFL draft in a few months.

It’s crazy how things shake out. LSU was good, but not great before Burrow arrived. Now, they’re almost a lock for the college football playoff.

Nebraska has become one of the worst teams in the B1G. If Burrow was out on the field for them, they’re probably an eight win team at worst.

Life sure does come at you quick!

Never change, Nebraska! Please keep turning away the best quarterbacks in the game! As Wisconsin man, I can’t thank you enough.