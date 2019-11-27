LSU Would Be Favored Against Every Other Potential Playoff Team

Oddsmakers think LSU would be favored against every other team that could potentially make the college football playoff.

According to odds from Bovada, the Tigers from Baton Rouge would be favored by at least one point against the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Opening lines for potential College Football Playoff games involving LSU (Bovada): LSU vs Clemson +1

LSU vs Alabama +3.5

LSU vs Georgia +6.5

LSU vs Oklahoma +6.5

LSU vs Utah +9.5

LSU vs Ohio State +2.5 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 26, 2019

Would LSU really be favorites against Ohio State? I find that kind of hard to believe. Maybe the oddsmakers missed Ole Miss running all over them.

The Rebels made the LSU defense look absurdly bad.

If Ole Miss could do whatever they wanted on LSU, why the hell wouldn’t we assume the Buckeyes could do much worse?

I’m not saying LSU couldn’t beat OSU. Maybe they could. Maybe they couldn’t. All I’m saying is that I’d without hesitation take Justin Fields and the Buckeyes.

Their offense is simply way too dynamic and their defense is unreal with Chase Young coming off of the edge. Joe Burrow would be running for his life against that attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Nov 25, 2019 at 11:11am PST

The good news for fans is that an Ohio State/LSU playoff game is very likely if things hold like they have so far.

Sound off in the comments with who you think would win!