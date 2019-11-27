Madonna Cancels Series Of ‘Madame X’ Performances After Experiencing Pain

Musician Madonna has canceled a series of “Madame X” performances due to “overwhelming” pain.

The cancelation was shared on the Boch Center’s website, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” Madonna said in a press release. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.” (RELATED: Fan Sues Madonna For Starting Her Concerts Too Late)

“As we are unable to reschedule the Boston dates due to the tight scheduling through the balance of the year, refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which they were ordered,” the press release added.

As of now, Madonna’s tour will resume on Dec. 7 in Philadelphia.

Madonna postponed a Brooklyn tour back in October due to a knee injury.

“It’s hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee,” she shared at the time. “I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding.”