Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Candid From Their Wedding Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when the royals shared a never-before-seen photograph from their wedding day.

In the picture shared on Instagram by the official account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we get to see a jaw-dropping black-and-white candid from their wedding day May 2018, according to E! News.

It was clearly taken after the two walked down the aisle and the former "Suits" actress is simply glowing in her off-the-shoulder white floor-length gown as she takes her husband's hand after the ceremony at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Along with the terrific wedding photo, Markle and her prince included a photo from the day they announced they were engaged and a sweet picture following the birth of their son, Archie Harrison.

The caption next to the post read, “On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world Photo © PA / Chris Allerton SussexRoyal.”

In a previous interview, the royal couple opened up about the day the duke “got down on one knee” and asked Markle to be his wife.

“It was a cozy night,” the actress shared with BBC. “We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee.”

“It was a really nice moment — it was just the two of us,” Harry jumped in. “I think I managed to catch her by surprise.”