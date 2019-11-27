‘Nice Gimmick’: Newt Gingrich Mocks Kamala Harris Over Iowa Thanksgiving Plans

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich mocked Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris after learning Wednesday that the 2020 presidential hopeful was planning to spend Thanksgiving with an Iowa family.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy spoke to Harris about her plan in Iowa, asking how she planned to avoid uncomfortable political discussions at the holiday celebration. “A lot of people try to avoid talking Politics at the Thanksgiving table. How do you avoid that when Kamala Harris is coming over for Thanksgiving?” he asked.

“It is about family,” Harris responded. “It is about friends. Just how is everybody doing? How’s life?”

“Senator Harris had sweet potatoes and collard greens in her carry-on bag. So, ingredients from multiple early-voting states will be represented at Thanksgiving dinner,” Doocy told “America’s Newsroom” host Sandra Smith.

WATCH:

Smith then introduced Gingrich, who did not appear to be impressed with Harris’ Thanksgiving plans. (RELATED: ‘It Is Exactly What Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Did’: Newt Gingrich Turns The Tables On ‘The View’)

“Good morning. I am still reflecting on the idea that a California U.S. Senator carrying greens from South Carolina to a Thanksgiving table in Iowa, is somehow going to turn her campaign around,” Gingrich said. “Nice gimmick, but it doesn’t strike me that it is going to get her anywhere except three percent.”