Newt Gingrich Blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Emotional Commitment To Being Destructive Is Really Quite Remarkable’

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich took aim at freshman New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying Wednesday that she was a “fanatic.”

“Well, I mean, have you looked at people like AOC?” Gingrich asked during a segment of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News. “These are the fanatics. The intensity of their emotional commitment to being destructive is really quite remarkable.”

Gingrich was explaining that the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party was probably the reason that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had effectively been pushed into forging ahead with impeachment despite her own earlier reservations. (RELATED: ‘Nice Gimmick’: Newt Gingrich Mocks Kamala Harris Over Iowa Thanksgiving Plans)

“And you go out then to the Steyers and to the activists out in the countryside, my guess is if you went to the average Democratic meeting anywhere in America today, you would have a three or four-to-one representation of people who are passionate about getting Donald Trump,” Gingrich continued. “The reason is they have never accept his beating Hillary Clinton. They cannot believe that he has now gotten 165 federal judges who are conservative. They deeply dislike him. They deeply dislike his policies.”

“It really is a pathology,” Gingrich concluded. “This is not politics. This is a psychological condition. And of course every day that he tweets, he reminds them.”

President Donald Trump kicked off the morning with a tweet that appeared to be aimed at doing exactly that.