Van-Driving, NRA-Loving Jamaican Man Reportedly ‘Emptied’ Glock In Armed Crook’s Chest: ‘Not Going Out Like A Punk’

A Jamaican-born Miami man claimed he used his pistol on Monday to kill a would-be jewelry robber who broke into his van wielding an AK-47.

Donovan Stewart, 60, told CBS4 Miami that his girlfriend and 11-year-old son were also in the van when the thief broke in, so he had to “act quickly.”

“The guy I killed last night, he put an AK-47 to my damn face,” Stewart told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “I am from Kingstontown in Jamaica and I am not going to go out like a punk. So I emptied my Glock in his chest. This man tried to get in my van while I was sleeping and he was surprised to see what I did.”

Stewart told the outlet that he has a concealed weapons permit, a G license, a state firearms license, and is a “member of the NRA.”

“I am going to defend my life and those I love,” said Stewart. “My family is innocent and just don’t put an AK-47 in my face. I will not allow that to happen.” (RELATED: Black Female Concealed Carry Holder And Police Chief Make Case For Being ‘Legally Armed In Detroit’)

During his time at the scene, the CBS reporter also spoke to a woman who said the dead gunman also stole $600 in cash, an iPhone and her car at gunpoint two days prior.

While police told media the case appears to be self-defense, they also said the investigation has not been closed and have asked for anyone with information to call Miami police.

WATCH via CBS4 Miami: