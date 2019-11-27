Paige VanZant Puts Boxing Skills On Display In New Training Video

Paige VanZant put her boxing skills on display in a new video.
There’s been lots of chatter about when the UFC superstar will return to the octagon after not having fought since early 2019. We know discussions are underway for a return, but that’s about all we know. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
Stay low, go fast. Kill first, die last. One shot, one kill. Not luck, all skill. #tbt
As she awaits to fight again, VanZant wants to know she’s still got her skills. In the video posted on Instagram, the UFC star threw several punches while training, and captioned the post, “Working that straight boxing.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
Give it a watch below.
I honestly can’t wait to watch Paige VanZant fight again. It’s been way too long, and the fans are desperate for some more 12 Gauge action. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
The sport is simply better off when she’s out there cracking skulls. She’s a massive draw, and she moves the needle in a way most other fighters couldn’t dream of doing.
That’s it!@PaigeVanzant gets the tap in round 2!
What year long layoff?! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Wx93F4u4Uf
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
We’ll see what happens, but there’s no doubt the fans are ready and waiting for her to fight again. You can put my name right at the top of the list of people excited for VanZant’s return.
Go, Paige, go!