Capitol Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Exposed His Anus, Genitalia In Senate Office Building

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

United States Capitol Police arrested a man Tuesday for removing his clothing and exposing himself inside a Senate office building.

A Capitol Police officer came up to the man who was taking off his clothing Tuesday afternoon in the hallway of the Russell Senate Office Building and began questioning him until he dropped his pants and exposed his genitalia, The Washington Examiner reported.

“When the officer made contact with the suspect, he removed his underclothes, exposing his genitals,” Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Maleki told the Washington Examiner.

The man who has not been named was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

