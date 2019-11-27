Capitol Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Exposed His Anus, Genitalia In Senate Office Building

United States Capitol Police arrested a man Tuesday for removing his clothing and exposing himself inside a Senate office building.

A Capitol Police officer came up to the man who was taking off his clothing Tuesday afternoon in the hallway of the Russell Senate Office Building and began questioning him until he dropped his pants and exposed his genitalia, The Washington Examiner reported.

Naked man arrested in US Senate. Here’s the police affidavit, via @NBC4ITeam pic.twitter.com/5xP9gQhhRO — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 27, 2019

“When the officer made contact with the suspect, he removed his underclothes, exposing his genitals,” Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Maleki told the Washington Examiner.

The man who has not been named was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

(Developing…)