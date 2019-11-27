Ravens Vs. Rams On ‘Monday Night Football’ Gets Just Under 11 Million Viewers

The ratings dipped a bit for “Monday Night Football” when the Ravens beat the Rams, but they were still very strong.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 10.925 million people tuned in on ESPN for Lamar Jackson’s 45-6 slaughter of the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s down a few million from the game last week between the 49ers and Seahawks, but it’s solid showing for the network and the NFL.

Another week goes by, and we have another primetime game with really good TV ratings. It’s almost like you can just set your watch to the NFL putting up gigantic numbers this season.

Any game on ESPN that goes north of 10 million viewers is a good outing. Everything north of that benchmark is just gravy.

Was this game as impressive as the nearly 16 million viewers the Seahawks put up last week? No, but getting nearly 11 million viewers is still great, especially when you take into account people are traveling and busy for Thanksgiving.

Lamar Jackson has become required viewing, and people want to watch his unreal skills on the field.

We’ll have to see how the NFL ratings continue was we wind down the regular season. Something tells me we won’t stop seeing big numbers anytime soon.