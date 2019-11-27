Watch Samuel L. Jackson And Ed Harris In The Trailer For ‘The Last Full Measure’

The upcoming movie “The Last Full Measure” looks like it’s going to be downright incredible.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description from RoadsideFlix, is as follows:

The true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men in the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Thirty-two years later, Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman investigates a decades-long Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger and uncovers a high-level conspiracy prompting him to put his career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.

If the plot alone wasn’t enough to get you interested, then just wait until you find out who is in the cast. Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer and Sebastian Stan are all starring. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

That’s the definition of a grade-A cast, and the trailer has me thinking “The Last Full Measure” is going to be a hell of a movie.

Give the trailer a watch below.

This movie has David Hookstead written all over it. War movie? Check. War movie involving what appears to be a conspiracy and deep mystery? Check. All-star cast? Check. A war movie specifically based on a true story? Check.

Yeah, you can go ahead and put me down for this one when it gets released Jan. 17.

I’m almost always down for a war movie. You throw in all the other elements listed above, and there’s zero chance I’m missing this one.

You can catch “The Last Full Measure” on Jan. 17. This is one that is getting penciled in, and there’s no chance I’m missing it.

