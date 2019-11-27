Urban Meyer And Other College Football Legends Discuss Ohio State/Michigan Rivalry

Fox released an incredible video ahead of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this weekend.

The historic rivalry will get underway at noon EST on the network, and the eyes of the college football world will be watching the Buckeyes and Wolverines battle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, we need a lot of hype surrounding an event like this one. This video from Fox didn’t disappoint one bit.

College football legends Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart all talked about why it’s the biggest game in the sport.

Give it a watch below.

@CoachUrbanMeyer, @Brady_Quinn and @MattLeinartQB all agree: Ohio State vs Michigan is the best rivalry in college footballpic.twitter.com/lne5pYSJA7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2019

If you’re not pumped for this game, then you can’t ever call yourself a college football fan again. This is what it’s all about.

Michigan can’t make the playoff, but they can seriously mess up Ohio State’s chances if they can pull off a win.

That’ll be more than good enough for fans of the Wolverines. Ruining OSU’s season is pretty much the best option other than winning a national title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 26, 2019 at 6:21am PST

As for OSU, beating Michigan right off the field for another season in the row is what the fans in Columbus live for.

Dominating the team up north is what gives the people in Ohio life, and they’ve been doing it nonstop for years. Under Urban Meyer, the Buckeyes never lost to Michigan.

This should be a great one. Tune in Saturday at noon EST on Fox to watch it all go down.