Celebrate Anna Faris’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Anna Faris’ birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 43-year-old actress's day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the last decade.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, "The House Bunny" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry after graduating from the University of Washington and moving to London.

While there, she scored her first role on the big screen in a movie called "Lovers Lane" in 1999.

Soon she would make the decision to move back to the states and give Los Angeles a try to make acting her career. She landed a part in the comedy "Scary Movie" in 2000, making her a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Since that time, she's appeared on the big screen in dozens of movies, most notably "Just Friends" in 2005 with Ryan Reynolds and a hilarious romantic comedy called "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" in 2006, alongside Uma Thurman.

On top of all that talent, she is truly drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this is her best year yet. Happy Birthday, Anna!