Here Are The Most Insane Black Friday Fights In American History

While Thanksgiving might come with family tussles around the dinner table Thursday, nothing seems to get Americans into the fighting mood quite like the Black Friday deals at Walmart.

We’ve compiled the most insane, petty, and hilarious videos of Black Friday consumers stampeding over one another to get that cheap TV, those AirPods that are now only slightly overpriced, or that toaster you guess you could use.

Teen Mall Brawl: Modesto, California — 2016

Footage obtained by CNN shows a group of young male Black Friday shoppers started wailing on each other at the Vintage Faire mall in Modesto, California in 2016.

The cause for the brawl went unreported, and local police told CNN they never heard about the incident.

The footage shows two young men in their teens or early twenties throwing punches before their friends get involved. Before long, nearly a dozen of them are beating each other and mall goers crowded around to watch or yell for them to stop.

Mall security eventually broke up the fight.

Resident Marco Sebastian said the fight started at about midnight, just as the Black Friday deals were going into effect, according to KTLA.

Punching Cops: El Paso, Texas — 2016

Police in El, Paso, Texas were trying to settle down Walmart shoppers fighting over a TV on Black Friday in 2015 when one of the shoppers thought it would be a good idea to take a swing at the cop. It wasn’t.

The video shows a group of at least three men laying claim to a television box as police officers approach in the crowded store. An officer grabs one of the men wearing a cyan shirt and starts pushing him away from the box, at which point the man winds up his left arm and nails the cop.

“Oh shit,” one of the shoppers can be heard saying as the police then take the man down. They pin him to the floor for roughly a minute before appearing to lift him up to take him out of the store.

Just goes to show: if you punch someone on Black Friday, make sure it’s another shopper.

Riot Forces Mall To Close: Hoover, Alabama — 2017

JUST IN: @HooverPD say they responded to several reports of fights at the Galleria Thursday night. Here’s video of one incident outside the Buckle store. More on @WBRCnews this morning. pic.twitter.com/UZEZQGykGE — Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) November 24, 2017

Police closed the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama after multiple fights broke out in 2017. One video of the incident begins with shoppers screaming wildly and mall security already pinning at least one woman to the ground.

A few seconds in, a police officer bear hugs a woman from behind and lifts her up and away from a rack of clothing she’d been fighting over.

The camera then sweeps left to show another officer restraining a third woman before all three are lifted up in front of a crowd of people, several with their phones out.

The altercation was one of several that took place at around 11:20 p.m. the night before Black Friday, according to Claire Huddleston, a reporter for WBRC in Alabama.

There was also a report of gunfire, but police later said it had been someone lighting off fireworks, according to Mediaite.

Walmart Clerk Killed: Long Island, New York — 2008

Jdimytai Damour, a 6-foot-5 mountain of a store clerk was trampled to death after trying to block the path of stampeding shoppers in 2008.

While no footage of the incident was ever released, witnesses said other workers attempted to save Damour and were injured as well, with some heading to the hospital — including one woman who was eight months pregnant, according to The Guardian. The hospital later reported that both she and her baby were fine.

“Despite all of our precautions, this unfortunate event occurred,” Walmart said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those impacted.”

Walmart said it had hired Damour on a temporary basis to bulk up store staff in preparation for Black Friday. Witnesses said roughly 2,000 shoppers stormed through the doors when the opened.

Like Taking A Veggie Streamer From A Baby: Location Unknown — 2015

The clip posted on YouTube in 2015 shows shoppers tackling a pallet-full of veggie streamers. One woman grabs three and hands one of them to her son before another woman snatches it from the child and tries to spin away.

“Why are you being so aggressive? You’re scaring me,” the thief screams when the other woman tries to maintain possession of her third streamer.

Some have argued the video was staged, however, as there were several boxes lying on the floor a few feet from the child, and the boy appeared to already be holding the box before coming on-screen, according to the New York Daily News.

So what does Black Friday 2019 have in store for us? God only knows, but keep your eye on Arkansas and Alabama, which have traditionally been the hotbeds of America’s Black Friday disasters.