Massive Deer Drinks A Beer In Incredible Viral Video

A deer has gone viral for an awesome reason.

In a video posted on Facebook by Thomas Meadows, I gigantic buck walks up to a guy’s front porch and proceeds to drink a little Bud Light. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You might think I’m kidding, but I can promise you that I’m not. The monster buck was casually sipping on a beer like he was just another dude at the bar. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the amazing video by clicking on the picture below. It’s downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I can only speak for myself here, but I think that’s a hell of a funny video. Having said that, I’d bet my life that this deer was raised penned in. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As somebody who grew up in the countryside, there’s two reasons I think that. First, there’s no shot in hell a deer that big survives year after year. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

No chance at all somebody wouldn’t have taken it out.

Secondly, deer are terrified of humans. They’re absolutely terrified of them. They’ll go around other animals, but not humans.

For example, we used to have a deer that would mess around with our dogs and a tennis ball. However, the moment a human got anywhere around, the thing bolted.

However, a domesticated deer would easily drink a beer without being terrified, as displayed above.

Either way, anything that involves massive bucks and beer is awesome in my book.