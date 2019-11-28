Here Are The Top 4 Highest-Rated Fire Tablets Under $100, According To Reviewers. Some Are On Sale For Black Friday As Well

The holiday season is finally upon us and while that means spending time with loved ones, it also means having to buy them gifts. But this holiday season, you don’t have to break the bank to give someone something truly memorable – and there’s nothing quite memorable than the gift of the latest Fire tablets. If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon’s line of Fire HD tablets, this list will give you a detailed, analytical look into the specifics of the best tablet you can buy without hurting your wallet. In short, the Fire HD series is a fast, premium, cost-effective line of high-definition tablets that allows you to download the latest apps, play games, stream movies, and more, all within a 7-10 inch screen. While not as bulky or expensive as other high-end tablets, the Fire HD series is a perfect gift for any loved one who needs to check their email, go online, or post on their social media while on the go! And with this list, you can determine which is the best tablet for your budget based on the reviews of Amazon users who’ve purchased these items before.

The Best Tablet For Kids

4. Fire 7 Kids Edition, 7″ Display

Of course, this item is mostly geared toward children. Available in a variety of bright colors, this tablet features a kid-proof case with a built-in stand, one year of Amazon FreeTime unlimited, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. And that’s not all, it features aggressive parental controls so that you can be in charge of what your little one watches at all times.

One Amazon user wrote, “I love this thing! I went back and forth between buying this new product vs going with the older one that already had reviews to go off of. To start, I use Apple products religiously, and this interface wasn’t too hard to figure out for me. I’m still getting used to it & how to use the parental controls – but so far, so good. I love that it has the two year guarantee on it if it were to break. That was actually my first selling point on this because I have a 1 year old that we actually got this for. I was looking for something that I would have total control over (so he couldn’t go pressing buttons and order/buy/break things on it) & this has that option! You have to enter a PIN number to get out of the child’s account.”

And if you’re a family that travels a lot, this item would be ideal for long road trips due to its long battery life. An Amazon user wrote, “Did some research & so glad we took the risk to preordered this tablet. As if the included headphone bundle, 2 year guarentee & 1 year Amazon subscription all for $100 didn’t pay for itself, It’s a great tablet! The case is wonderfully kid proof. It has a squishiness to it so mega protection, but not a solid case that hurts lil toes or hardwood floors when it drops. We haven’t even put on the screen saver yet or memory card because it’s pretty self sufficient. The access my daughter has to interactive & educational apps, games, shows is endless!”

Overall, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great choice for kids, featuring built-in custom protections and apps that they can enjoy. It goes without saying that it’s not the right fit for adults but it you have any kids, nieces, nephews, or grandkids, this would be a present they wouldn’t be able to let go.

Check it out for yourself now

The Best Seller

3. Fire 7, 7″ Display

The Fire 7 tablet is Amazon’s best-selling device under the Fire series. With a standard 7″ display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage, a fast 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and up to 7 hours to web browsing, reading, listening to music, and watching video, this is clearly the most popular amongst the current line-up of Fire tablets. With 720p HD video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a slim, modern design, this is the best bang for your buck if you’re looking for an efficient, portable tablet for your daily essentials.

An Amazon user who recently purchased this item wrote, “I have had my new fire now for just a few days, but so far, I really like it. It is slimmer than my old one (2nd gen) and feels nice and light. I ordered the recommended case with it and it fit beautifully, nice and snug for a very thin sleek look. However, I have arthritis in my hands and was concerned that if I should drop it, the case might not protect it enough. That is just for me, it would probably be perfectly adequate for the average person without gripping drifficulties. I returned the lovely, sleek case and ordered the bulkier Moro case like I am used to. It is doing a great job. The new Kindle was very easy to set up and all settings were easy to find. Definitely recommend.”

Another Amazon user wrote, “The 2019 version of fire hd7 I think has better performance. It feels faster and more responsive compare to my fire hd7 8 2018. I also love the colours, a bit subtle than the popping colors of previous models. More memory helps a lot to download more apps. This is very good for kids and light users, like reading and watching movies. The front camera is also better compare from my fire hd8 tablet. My daughter loved playing with fb messenger and sending her photos to our family’s group chat. The downside is the battery. For watching YouTube and movies it only last 5 hours. For those who complain about Amazon tablets not having YouTube. You can watch it in silk browser and you can even gave multiple tabs of YouTube if you want. Or install Google play store if you want. It will make the tablet feel more like of an Android tablet.”

Note that these reviews are based on both the 16 GB and the 32 GB Fire 7. the 32 GB is a little pricier but it allows you more storage and memory opportunities for more apps, videos, music, documents, and e-books. When it comes to the Fire 7, don’t take our word for it. Amazon users are buying this item in droves, especially in this holiday season, both because of its extremely affordable pricing and because it performs almost all of the functions of a high-end tablet.

The New Kid On The Block

2. Fire 8, 8″ Display

The Fire 8 tablet may have a bigger name attached to its title, but it’s more or less the same as the Fire 7. But why it’s ranked higher than the 7, is because for just. a few bucks more, you get a lot of upgrades that can’t be found the Fire 7. This includes up to 10 hours of battery life, 1.5 GB of RAM, 2 MP front-facing HD camera and 2 MP rear-facing HD camera. And the best part is that it comes enabled with Alexa, so you can ask to watch your favorite shows or play your favorite songs with the latest vocal-capture technology.

Not convinced? Here’s what an Amazon user had to say about the Fire 8: “This is an improvement over the 7″ inch older one, both in display and storage. The display quality is improved, but still not like my HDX. Easy set up. Only glitch I have found is the Sync is under Device Options, not at the top of Settings. Sound of speakers nice, ear buds even better. Holds a charge for a full day of use, even with intense graphic apps. Speaking of apps, some developers are trying to do harm to Amazon by not making their apps available in this new 2018 release. Whether they missed a deadline, or are just plain stubborn, I am unsure. Just be aware that some of your apps may not be available until the developers grow up! Sideloading is an option if you are so inclined. Afterall, Alexa shows as being Sideloaded! Overall great tablet in this price range.”

Amazon customers love this product so much that it makes them feel like they’ve won a prize: “First I want to thank Amazon for this gift I never thought I would win a prize. I love the kindle the screen is larger and the picture is good . It can be put into a docking bay to charge and watch . it has 16 GB internal storage. There is a slot for a sd card with up to 400 GB for extra storage. That is so much storage options. If you have prime you can download movies to watch while out of wifi range. I can watch crtv on this kindle from the silkie app . It won’t run on my other kindle. I looked it up to see how much it cost and it is such a good bargain for all it does . Other tablets cost so much more. You can’t go wrong if you buy this tablet. It would make a great gift.”

The Fire 8 doesn’t break any new barriers in the tablet market but if you’re looking for an effective, quality device that rivals the top brands….

Look no further!

The Corvette Of Tablets

1. Fire HD 10, 10.1″ Display

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is like buying a Corvette for the price of a Camry. This device, at this price, is simply extraordinary, and it’s only good for a limited time. The Fire HD 10 not only blows the doors out of the smaller Fire tablets but it also beats its competitors. With a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display, 32 or 64 GB memory chip (with microSD slot for up to 512 GB), 12 hour battery life, and Alexa-enabled performance, this tablet is unlike any other at a $100 price range. It’s not only bigger with a full HD resolution, but with USB input and a 9W power adaptor, it serves as more than just a tablet – it’s a portable computer at your fingertips. It’s 30% faster than the previous Fire models and you can use for half a day straight without charging it.

And Amazon customers have noticed, as well. An Amazon enthusiastically wrote, “For me, this was a huge step up. I have been using a 2nd Generation Kindle Fire but wanted to be able to use some of the options on the new Fire Tablet. Jumping from 12.6 GB to 64 GB (with an option up to 512 GB) was an important need, giving me the ability to store/use the amount of video I anticipate to be sharing in the coming months. I also had a need for a camera, and the Fire HD 10 has two, front and rear. Additionally, I was excited to see the difference between the speed of my current unit versus the new one. The unit also touted faster charging than before, which would be nice as my 2nd Gen charges at a glacial pace. Easy to set up, and so far, it’s been everything promised. Five stars.”

But that’s not all. Another Amazon user praised its high-speed performance and storage capabilities: “I’m not the typical user of a tablet; not a gamer, do all my computing at home on a desktop, don’t do social media, don’t even have a smartphone. I’ve worn out one Kindle E-reader and am hard at work on the second. I would quite probably have let the tablet scene pass me by, except that I acquired (in 2013) one of the early Fire tablets (HD7) as a premium gift for buying a treadmill from Yowza Fitness. In a word, I loved it…so I used and enjoyed it for six years, until I caught wind of the soon-to-be-released Amazon Fire Tablet HD10; there was a lot being said about it, most of it quite positive, enough so that I took the plunge and invested a little less than 250 dollars (tablet, case and heavily-discounted SD memory card). I can’t speak for others, only for myself, but I think I got a heck of a good deal. The tablet is beautifully made and has a good solid heft; the case is a perfect match for it. The designers and manufacturer couldn’t have improved on it; for looks, I think they came up with a winner. The colors, graphics, video definition (it also streams HD just fine!) are all top of the line. It’s a bit more complicated than the other one, but still easily learned. It comes with a fairly large number of Apps preinstalled, and that aren’t designed to be removed; I don’t mind that too much since there’s only a very few that I wouldn’t use at all, and I’ve got LOTS of storage space.”

If you’re looking to purchase a tablet this holiday season, without spending hundreds of dollars, then these tablets would make for excellent presents. High-powered, fast, and featuring the latest in mobile technology, these cost-effective devices are designed and manufactured for the ultimate user experience. But keep in mind to act fast because these deals are for a limited time only, due to a high-volume of purchase orders. The Fire HD series is unlike any other tablet series due to its low price point and quality of device. Don’t wait before it’s too late!

Get your’s today!

