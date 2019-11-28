REPORT: Lori Loughlin Has Been Conducting Mock Trials To Prepare For Her College Admissions Case

Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly been practicing for her big upcoming trial.
Loughlin has been conducting mock trials in preparation for her college admissions case, according to a report published Wednesday by UsWeekly.
“Lori has been meeting with her lawyers for days at a time,” a source told the outlet. “It’s her full-time job and she is very involved with her defense. When not at her lawyer’s office, Lori is emailing and texting with the team.”
“Her lawyer plays the prosecutor, grilling her,” the source added, saying the sessions could be “grueling.”
As previously reported, Loughlin was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have her daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin And Family ‘Scared To Death’ After Additional Charge In College Admissions Scandal)
Loughlin and her husband were charged with wire fraud and money laundering in March. The couple was hit with an additional charge of conspiracy to commit bribery in October. Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in the college admissions scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty after she was caught paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores altered. The “Desperate Housewives” actress spent 11 days behind bars after she was sentenced to 14 days in prison.
She was released near the end of October.