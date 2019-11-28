Martin O’Malley Walked Into A Bar And Gave Ken Cuccinelli An Earful

Former Democratic Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley reportedly ran into Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli at a bar Wednesday evening, and couldn’t resist giving him an earful.

A witness tweeted about the incident and later confirmed to the Washington Post that O’Malley had berated Cuccinelli to the point that the Trump administration official left the Dubliner in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: This Flag Means ‘Everything’: Immigrant Who Served In The Army Becomes US Citizen On Veterans Day)

Martin O’Malley just drove Ken Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner in DC w/ a passion-laced and shame-invoking tirade on behalf of immigrant refugee children!!! — Siobhan Houton Arnold (@siobhanphilly) November 27, 2019

Siobhan Houton Arnold, who witnessed the event, told the Washington Post that O’Malley started in on Cuccinelli by saying “something about his grandparents,” then added, “O’Malley was shouting. I don’t think Cuccinelli was responding. I think he’s like, ‘Time to go. Just got here and I’m leaving.’ He pretty much retreated.”

Arnold also noted that she was “usually tweeting about research findings” as a media relations professional at Villanova University, and was surprised to see that her tweet quickly went viral.

O’Malley responded to the Washington Post via text, only disputing claims that he had been “shouting” by saying that he only raised his voice in order to make sure that he could be heard over the noise in the bar.

“We all let him know how we felt about him putting refugee immigrant kids in cages – certainly not what we were taught by the Jesuits at Gonzaga,” O’Malley texted. In another text, he called Cuccinelli “the son of immigrant grandparents who cages children for a fascist president.”

A number of Trump critics quickly jumped on board, cheering O’Malley’s actions.

