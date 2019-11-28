REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Outstanding In New Episode ‘Danger Crossing’

The latest episode of “SEAL Team” was awesome with “Danger Crossing.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

I had extremely high hopes for this episode, and it didn’t disappoint one bit. There are two main storylines. First, Bravo is sent into Iran to save a downed American pilot. Second, Jason isn’t with them because he finally agrees to get the surgery he needs. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Explores Jason’s Future In Great Episode ‘The Ones You Can’t See’)

Let’s start with the mission in Iran. You guys all know I’m a sucker for great action sequences, and “Danger Crossing” had some great ones.

Clay, Ray, Sonny and the rest of Bravo located the female pilot and engaged in an awesome gunfight in order to get her out.

With things looking bad as an Iranian helicopter fired relentlessly on them, Bravo appeared to be in a bad situation.

Luckily, two American jets scared off the helicopter, which allowed Sonny and the rest of the guys to get out.

If you were looking and waiting for some action, this episode 100% provided it. There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like Bravo in an intense shootout.

Now, let’s focus on Jason. Finally, the head of Bravo accepts the fact the only way to move forward is to get surgery. It’s about damn time.

He’s fought the fact he’s mortal nonstop for the entire season. Jason is starting to accept the fact he needs help, and for what I think is the first time in “SEAL Team” history, he openly asks for it in the final moments.

We’ve all waited for it, and Jason opened himself up right before the credits rolled.

On a more minor note, it looks like Sonny and Davis are back to getting it on. It looks like his little brush with death was more than enough to have her rushing back to him.

You love to see it!

Once again, we got another outstanding episode. Tune in this upcoming Wednesday for another one!