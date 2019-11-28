REVIEW: ‘The Irishman’ Is An Epic Movie About Frank Sheeran And The Death Of Jimmy Hoffa

“The Irishman” was everything I hoped it would be and much more.

Martin Scorsese’s latest movie is about the life of organized crime power player Frank Sheeran and his alleged role in the death of union kingpin Jimmy Hoffa.

I’m going to keep this spoiler free because this movie is simply too damn good to ruin a single moment. Here’s what I will say for all the readers out there.

"The Irishman" has a runtime of roughly three and a half hours. Usually speaking, that'd be a nonstarter for me. Good luck getting me to sit through a movie that long.

However, you never ever even realize this epic story with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro is that long. Time flies because you’re totally locked in.

The story covers most of Sheeran’s life from his time fighting in Italy during WWII through his death. He started out as a low level working man, and he turned into one of the most powerful behind-the-scenes figures in organized crime in America.

Now, it’s important to note a lot of what you’ll see in the film hasn’t been proven. There’s a ton of murders that Sheeran was never charged with and most certainly wasn’t convicted of.

However, the story is based on his life. Take that for what it’s worth.

Either way, “The Irishman” is one of the best movies I’ve ever seen, and it’s some of Scorsese’s best work. If you have the time to kill, then watch it immediately.

If not, then I suggest you find the time to watch “The Irishman.” There’s no doubt it’ll go down as an all-time mafia classic.