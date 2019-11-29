Black Friday Special: Save $80 On Ninja Foodi Fryer

Pressure cookers are extremely popular right now. If someone on your gift list wants one, you can take advantage of the great Black Friday deals. For example, the Ninja Foodi 5 quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer is $80 off today.

The cooker has multiple functions and prepares your meals 70 percent faster than comparable slow cooking, braising, or low simmering methods. The programmable device provides seven functions including pressure cook, air fry/crisp, steam, bake/roast, slow cook, sear/sauté, and yogurt. Plus, it allows you to air fry with 75 percent less fat, while providing a crisp golden-brown finish. This makes it a great choice for homemade French fries. It holds up to a four pound chicken and takes other foods from frozen to crispy in less than 25 minutes.

One reviewer got rid of her other air fryer after buying the Ninja Foodi from a TV commercial. She said it is “worth every penny” for the ability to make restaurant quality hamburgers and French fries. Owners remarked that this pressure cooker is silent and generates only minimal external heat to the surroundings. One reviewer noted that they had been using a pressure cooker for decades but missed the ability to get a crisp on food. They noted adding “the crisper lid to allow for air crisping at the end is sheer brilliance.”

Get a 7-in-1 Ninja Foodi Programmable Pressure Fryerfor just $109.99

Measuring 15.9 X 13.9 X 11.7, this compact 1460 watt pressure cooker is a perfect choice for all kitchens. Ninja is a trusted name in kitchen appliances and this version of the Foodi maintains a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. The ceramic coated pot is non-stick and PTFE/PFOA free. Additionally, clean-up is a breeze since it is dishwasher safe. Ninja products endure rigorous testing for safety certification and the Foodi has 14 safety features for extra precautions. If a pressure cooker is on your holiday list, take advantage of this fantastic 42% off price reduction now! The Ninja Foodi lists for $189.99, but you can get one today for only $109.99 with free shipping and the option of free return on Amazon today.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.