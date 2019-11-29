Caitlyn Jenner Claims She Hasn’t Spoken To Khloé Kardashian In 5 Years

TV personality Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her gender transition and the strain it put on her family during an episode of “I’m A Celeb.”

Caitlyn claimed most of her family was supportive, but the TV personality and her step-daughter Khloé Kardashian ended up having a falling out, according to a report published Friday by The Sun.

“The only one who was really… and I still, even today, can’t figure it out, was Khloé,” Caitlyn said.

“For some reason Khloé was pissed off about something through this whole process, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” Caitlyn added.

Caitlyn began by telling the kids about the gender transition. Caitlyn claimed Kardashian was the only one who seemed to have “issues.”

“We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old, I really don’t know what her issues are.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner On Her Transition: ‘I Didn’t Cut It Off, I Just Retired It)

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been public about the pair’s strained relationship ever since Caitlyn announced the split from Kris Jenner in 2014. Caitlyn came out publicly as transgender a year after the split.

Kardashian accused Caitlyn of “publicly shaming” the family after the former Olympic star released the memoir “The Secrets Of My Life” where Caitlyn claimed Kris knew her husband was transgender when they were together.