Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters Resigns After Alleged Racial Slurs

Bill Peters is no longer the head coach of the Calgary Flames.

According to ESPN, general manager Brad Treliving announced Friday that Peters had resigned from his position. The move comes after his former player Akim Aliu alleged Peters used racial slurs against him while in the AHL over his music choices. (RELATED: Former NHL Player Akim Aliu Accuses Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters Of Using Racial Slurs)

The same report claimed Peters wrote a letter Wednesday to Treliving calling the comments a result of a “moment of frustration,” and he took “responsibility” for what had been said to Aliu.

Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music. First one to — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn’t you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Well, I think we all knew this was where we were going to end up. It was only a matter of time after the allegations were made that Peters would likely lose his job.

He did resign, but I’d be curious to know what conversations he had with the general manager of the Flames.

You just can’t have a coach around who made racist remarks. You just can’t have it at all.

It’ll be interesting to see where Peters goes from here after leaving the Flames. My guess is that his days as an NHL head coach are over.

It’s ugly situation for the league and everybody involved.