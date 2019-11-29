Editorial

Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters Resigns After Alleged Racial Slurs

Bill Peters is no longer the head coach of the Calgary Flames.

According to ESPN, general manager Brad Treliving announced Friday that Peters had resigned from his position. The move comes after his former player Akim Aliu alleged Peters used racial slurs against him while in the AHL over his music choices. (RELATED: Former NHL Player Akim Aliu Accuses Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters Of Using Racial Slurs)

The same report claimed Peters wrote a letter Wednesday to Treliving calling the comments a result of a “moment of frustration,” and he took “responsibility” for what had been said to Aliu.

Well, I think we all knew this was where we were going to end up. It was only a matter of time after the allegations were made that Peters would likely lose his job.

He did resign, but I’d be curious to know what conversations he had with the general manager of the Flames.

You just can’t have a coach around who made racist remarks. You just can’t have it at all.

 

It’ll be interesting to see where Peters goes from here after leaving the Flames. My guess is that his days as an NHL head coach are over.

It’s ugly situation for the league and everybody involved.