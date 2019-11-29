Cardale Jones Has Epic Tweet About How Talented Ohio State Has Been At Quarterback

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones had an epic tweet reminding people how loaded the Buckeyes have been at the position.

Jones, who took OSU to a national title as the third string passer, posted on Twitter four different Sports Illustrated covers featuring Joe Burrow, J.T. Barrett, Braxton Miller and himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned it, “All in the same QB room.”

All in the same QB room. pic.twitter.com/utHn7B3q7Y — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 27, 2019

That tweet is an incredible reminder how talented OSU has been at the position for pretty much the past decade. The fact all four of those dudes were on the team at the same time is mind-boggling.

Has there ever been a more talented QB room in the history of college football than that one?

Jones won a national title, Joe Burrow has had some absurd success since transferring to LSU, he’ll probably be the top pick in the draft, Barrett was unstoppable at the college level and Braxton Miller was also outstanding.

Again, good luck finding a more talented QB room than the one Jones listed above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Apr 14, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

As much as I hate Ohio State, I can’t help but respect the amount of talented quarterbacks they’ve had over the past few years.

There’s a reason they’re the crown jewel of the B1G, and the quarterback play is a big reason why. Props to the coaches for recruiting like hell!