Ellen Pompeo And Other Celebs Throw Support Behind Gabrielle Union Following ‘AGT’ Exit

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ellen Pompeo has joined a growing number of celebrities who are standing behind Gabrielle Union following her exit from “America’s Got Talent.”

“It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it… has not changed their practices or culture,” the 50-year-old actress tweeted after reports surfaced that both Union and Juilianne Hough were let go,” per Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Thursday. Shortly after initial reports, Variety reported that Union’s exit came after she reportedly expressed concern over the “the show’s “toxic culture.” (RELATED: Gabrielle Union Shows Up To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Wearing Dwyane Wade Dress)

 

“I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice,” she added. “It takes courage. This is a teaching moment.. It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines.”(RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)

Pompeo continued, “Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”

And she wasn’t the only star speaking out, others included Ariana Grande, Debra Messing and more who stood up for the “Bring It On” star who reportedly brought up racially insensitive incidents during the audition rounds to producers.