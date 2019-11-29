Ellen Pompeo And Other Celebs Throw Support Behind Gabrielle Union Following ‘AGT’ Exit

Ellen Pompeo has joined a growing number of celebrities who are standing behind Gabrielle Union following her exit from “America’s Got Talent.”

“It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it… has not changed their practices or culture,” the 50-year-old actress tweeted after reports surfaced that both Union and Juilianne Hough were let go,” per Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Thursday. Shortly after initial reports, Variety reported that Union’s exit came after she reportedly expressed concern over the “the show’s “toxic culture.” (RELATED: Gabrielle Union Shows Up To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Wearing Dwyane Wade Dress)

“I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice,” she added. “It takes courage. This is a teaching moment.. It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines.”(RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)

Pompeo continued, “Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”

And she wasn’t the only star speaking out, others included Ariana Grande, Debra Messing and more who stood up for the “Bring It On” star who reportedly brought up racially insensitive incidents during the audition rounds to producers.

environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being “hands off,” is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism. @itsgabrielleu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 28, 2019

Read this thread. Ask why it’s hard for women in this industry. The challenge the GD system. @itsgabrielleu you have ALWAYS been a real one. An advocate. A teller of truths. Thank you for sticking to your guns. You are an inspiration and I LOVE ya. https://t.co/CerNzXuDfm — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 28, 2019

I’ve known @itsgabrielleu for 20 years and worked with her twice. Her integrity is unmatched. She’s unbelievably professional, she speaks up for those without a voice and she’s brilliant. #AmericasGotTalent was beyond lucky to have her. I’m horrified by how they treated her. — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) November 28, 2019

I stand by @itsgabrielleu. I have seen her time and again stand up and speak out for what’s right. #AmericasGotTalent why would you do this? https://t.co/umRVyj0cx0 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 27, 2019