Superstar Rapper French Montana ‘Finally Out Of ICU’

Superstar rapper French Montana shared an update with his fans that he was “finally out of” the intensive care unit after being hospitalized more than a week ago.

The 35-year-old performer gave the news with a post on Instagram, along with a photograph showing him in a hospital room all hooked up to monitors,” per Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

He captioned the post, “Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana.” (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

Reading through the comments left on his post was a handful of well wishes from friends like Busta Rhymes, who wrote, “Allah is the Greatest!! Love you family. Speedy recovery bruddah!!”(RELATED: The Price Tag On Madonna’s Old Mansion Is Eye Popping)

Actress Nia Long commented, “Man listen…you had me worried.” (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Loses $150,000 Chain, Sounds Like He Kind Of Deserved It)

According to the report, the “Unforgettable” rapper was taken to the hospital on Nov. 21 after suffering from nausea and cardiac issues.

At this point, it is unclear if he was just released from the ICU and remains hospitalized or if he has been released from the hospital and allowed to go home.