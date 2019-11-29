Mulvaney Sports American Flag Polo And Space Force Hat After Trump’s Afghanistan Trip

Mick Mulvaney’s Friday morning outfit shocked the visual senses.

The acting White House chief of staff was spotted in an American flag polo shirt and a Space Force hat on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, after a return flight from Afghanistan on Air Force One.

Several Twitter users poked fun of Mulvaney’s duds.

Did Mick Mulvaney lose a bet? pic.twitter.com/a7LOosCcgy — Andy (@andypatton) November 29, 2019

I know Donald Trump hasn’t been getting along with Mick Mulvaney lately, but to make him dress like this is just cruel! pic.twitter.com/BmNTIMGNCD — Terry Dullum (@TerryDullum) November 29, 2019

Mick Mulvaney dressing for the job he wants, not the one he has. pic.twitter.com/MjBb33hXZY — Tristen Naylor (@TristenNaylor) November 29, 2019

Oh my god, it’s Mulvaney. He must still be doing penance. — Ron Savage (@RonzSavage) November 29, 2019

Mick Mulvaney out here lookin’ like every single uncle who brought the loose pack of Mich Ultra Lime to the July 4th cookout ever. — J.J. Bittenbinder (@GeorgeKenneyJr1) November 29, 2019

Obviously Mr Mulvaney likes to desecrate the Flag. — J Barto (@bartojay) November 29, 2019

Does Mulvaney wear MAGA underwear too? — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) November 29, 2019

Mulvaney, seen here at the precise moment the last remaining shred of dignity exited his soul. pic.twitter.com/821oRhnNQz — McDeere (@McDeereUSA) November 29, 2019

Mulvaney with the outfit out of the “Merica, Fuck Yeah!” Collection https://t.co/xg1NC8biwZ — Joey Jo Jo (@hoejamilton) November 29, 2019

Mulvaney, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere, White House social media director Dan Scavino, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, White House chief operations Dan Walsh, and Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso all accompanied President Donald Trump on his surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, his first visit in country as president.

Despite having a scheduled phone call with the troops on Thursday, Trump instead ended up serving turkey and giving at speech at Bagram Airfield-BAF. The White House later said the media and public were kept in the dark for security reasons. (RELATED: Troops Cheer Trump When He Mentions The Death Of ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi)