Politics

Mulvaney Sports American Flag Polo And Space Force Hat After Trump’s Afghanistan Trip

Christian Datoc Audience Development Manager

Mick Mulvaney’s Friday morning outfit shocked the visual senses.

The acting White House chief of staff was spotted in an American flag polo shirt and a Space Force hat on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, after a return flight from Afghanistan on Air Force One.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney descends from Air Force One wearing a Space Force hat at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 29, 2019. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney descends from Air Force One wearing a Space Force hat at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 29, 2019. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney descends from Air Force One wearing a Space Force hat at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 29, 2019. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney descends from Air Force One wearing a Space Force hat at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 29, 2019. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney descends from Air Force One wearing a Space Force hat at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 29, 2019. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney descends from Air Force One wearing a Space Force hat at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 29, 2019. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Several Twitter users poked fun of Mulvaney’s duds.

Mulvaney, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere, White House social media director Dan Scavino, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, White House chief operations Dan Walsh, and Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso all accompanied President Donald Trump on his surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, his first visit in country as president.

Despite having a scheduled phone call with the troops on Thursday, Trump instead ended up serving turkey and giving at speech at Bagram Airfield-BAF. The White House later said the media and public were kept in the dark for security reasons. (RELATED: Troops Cheer Trump When He Mentions The Death Of ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi)