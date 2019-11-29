Patriots Impeachment Weekly Wrap-Up: Passing The Torch

As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, House Democrats prepare for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to take over the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The next round of hearings have been scheduled for December 4, and will be held in the Judiciary Committee — all of the hearings held up to this point have been before the House Intelligence Committee with Chairman Adam Schiff at the helm.

Schiff’s committee was set to send its impeachment report to Nadler as Congress departed Washington for the Thanksgiving recess, but as members left Capitol Hill, rumors began to swirl that censure might be the end result of the Democrats’ impeachment efforts.

The key players:

Adam Schiff appeared to be backing off the impeachment narrative as early as Sunday, saying that he was not yet certain whether he would personally support impeachment. “I want to discuss this with my constituents and colleagues before I make a final judgment on this,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an appearance on “State of the Union.”

appeared to be backing off the impeachment narrative as early as Sunday, saying that he was not yet certain whether he would personally support impeachment. “I want to discuss this with my constituents and colleagues before I make a final judgment on this,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an appearance on “State of the Union.” Jerry Nadler is set to take the reins, which means his comments on impeachment — particularly when it is not a bipartisan effort — have once again resurfaced, and they’re not working in his favor.

1998 – Joe Biden called the Clinton impeachment “a lynching” and Jerry Nadler called the impeachment committee “a lynch mob”: https://t.co/vj6fV4y7gM — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 23, 2019

Jerry Nadler, debating Articles of Impeachment of Bill Clinton, December 18, 1998: “There are clearly some members of the Republican majority who have never accepted the results of the 1992 or 1996 elections.” Oh? — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 10, 2019

According to ‘The Nadler Rule,’ Democrats are currently pushing for an illegitimate impeachment of President @realDonaldTrump:pic.twitter.com/dgxa9IY5QO — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 29, 2019

Nadler did offer one concession to combat Republican complaints of biased and unfair hearings, sending a letter to the White House and Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Doug Collins advising them that the president’s counsel would be allowed to participate in the upcoming hearings.

INBOX: @HouseJudiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent letters to Trump and Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins regarding certain privileges afforded to them in the impeachment inquiry. Here’s a link to the Nadler letter to Trump: https://t.co/SLIODDdpLt — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 29, 2019

Michigan Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence made the case for censure, then quickly backtracked.

House Democrat walks back call for censure instead of impeachment https://t.co/jH7s2nzwHY — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) November 26, 2019

But Lawrence wasn’t alone in her assessment. The editorial board at the Chicago Tribune appeared to be on the same wavelength.

President Trump’s Ukraine misdeeds are a serious abuse of his office. But they do not meet the tests of an impeachable offense. Instead, he should be censured by Congress, writes the Tribune Editorial Board. https://t.co/GCTMXelddH — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 26, 2019

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer also felt that censure would be a smarter move than continuing down the road to impeachment.

The smart move by the Ds would be to censure Trump and drop impeachment. https://t.co/g1H18TuUli — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 26, 2019

The White House response:

President Trump went about all of the usual Thanksgiving-week duties, cracking jokes at Schiff’s expense as he pardoned the official White House turkeys, Bread and Butter. “Thankfully, Bread and Butter have been specially raised by the Jacksons to remain calm under any condition which will be very important because they have already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” he said.

Hitting back at those who have suggested he was hiding witnesses behind presidential privilege, Trump fired off a series of tweets saying that he would like those closest to him to testify on his behalf.

The D.C. Wolves and Fake News Media are reading far too much into people being forced by Courts to testify before Congress. I am fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President. Other than that, I would actually like people to testify. Don McGahn’s respected…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

…lawyer has already stated that I did nothing wrong. John Bolton is a patriot and may know that I held back the money from Ukraine because it is considered a corrupt country, & I wanted to know why nearby European countries weren’t putting up money also. Likewise, I would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

…love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many others testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax. It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

The hot takes:

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is not expecting a fair shake from Nadler, and he said so on Twitter when the House Judiciary Committee announced the next scheduled hearing.

Very sad – for the country – to hear the impeachment debacle in the House will continue. I’m “confident” Jerry Nadler will be just as fair as Adam Schiff. Do you really believe either one of them are looking for the truth?

https://t.co/z6PJrXmXZ9 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 26, 2019

Retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jessie Jane Duff said that Democrats had “jumped the shark” and were running the risk of having their next season canceled. “This bizarre impeachment stunt will ensure their season is canceled on November 3,” she tweeted.

Desperate Democrats ‘jumped the shark’ as a last gasp to derail President Trump. This bizarre impeachment stunt will ensure their season is canceled on November 3. #Trump2020 Two months later, some things haven’t changed, have they @johncardillo?#VeteransForTrump #WomenForTrump https://t.co/PalYFeHcVu — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) November 29, 2019

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said that President Trump, despite the impeachment efforts against him, continued to work for the country and that “Pelosi should give it a try.”

While Democrats do nothing except push impeachment, @realDonaldTrump keeps working for our country. Pelosi should give it a try.https://t.co/pXYmio9YqA — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 29, 2019

Public response:

Public opinion seems to be largely unchanged even after two full weeks of publicly televised impeachment hearings — but among the key demographic, independent voters, interest in moving forward appears to be waning.

People now realize it is a Democrat Hoax! https://t.co/6O3lFa2wU7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2019

