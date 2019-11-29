Several People Reportedly Stabbed In London Bridge Attack

Several people were stabbed Friday near the London Bridge in England and a man has been detained regarding the incident, according to police.

Officers responded to the area after reports of “a stabbing.” Witnesses nearby said they heard gunshots, and Sky News reported that police shot the alleged stabber, according to The Associated Press. Police confirmed they shot a man.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

“A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured,” police said, according to the AP. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Reacts To London Attack, Calls For Unity)

Earlier Friday, the Metropolitan Police force tweeted it was “dealing with an incident at London Bridge.” A BBC reporter also said he heard gunshots, backing up witnesses reports.

We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019

Video footage showed police aiming their weapons at a person on the ground, NBC News confirmed.

“We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge,” London Ambulance Service tweeted.

This post is breaking and will be updated.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.