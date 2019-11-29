Take Advantage Of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Massage Products

Give the gift of stress relief this holiday season! Naipo offers a wide variety of options to choose from. Here are some great options begin discounted this weekend.

It features eight 3D deep-kneading Shiatsu roller nodes to soothe tense, achy, fatigued muscles. Wrap the device around the area of your body that needs it the most. An adjustable button provides three different intensity settings and automatically shuts off after 20 minutes of use. Additionally, a built-in heat function transfers warmth to sore areas. The ergonomic U-shaped design makes it perfect for use at home or travel. Measuring 15.8 x 6.3 x 8.4 inches and weighing only 4.4 pounds makes it easy to transport. It can be used anywhere, including inside your vehicle with the included car adapter. Premium PU leather provides durability and breathable mesh fabric promotes heat penetration and allows flexible mobility of massage nodes. The leather is covered by a removable dust-proof cover making it easy to keep clean. One reviewer called it a “life saver” for helping with migraines. She said it “ease up some of the knots and tension I carry in my shoulders and neck.” This is a great gift for individuals who sit in front of a computer all day. It is a great product at the retail price of $49.99, but you can get it for only $33.99 from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm on Black Friday and from 5:30 am to 11:30 am on Cyber Monday.

Consider the Naipo Handheld Percussion Massager.

The rechargeable cordless electric device offers a handheld option for deep tissue massage. Use five adjustable speeds on neck, shoulder, back, legs, and feet muscles to relief pain and loosen tight muscles. The cordless design allows you to take it anywhere and the rechargeable battery lasts about an hour and a half. For added safety, the automatic shut-off valve turns off after 20 minutes for safety.

Three adjustable attachments offer flexibility for addressing muscle stiffness and fatigue. A licensed massage therapist reviewed the product and stated they “use this massage tool frequently on my clients. It is powerful and comfortable to them and really relaxes tight muscles so I can work on them more easily. Being cordless is a great convenience to me.” The product lists for $34.99, but you can take advantage of 20% off by clicking the coupon under the price. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can get the handheld massage device for only $27.99.

If you are looking for muscle stimulation, the TENS and EMS Unit Electronic Pulse Massager Muscle Stimulator is the option you have been looking for.

This stim tool has six massage node, and 20 intensity levels for therapy. It includes kneading, acupuncture, tapping, scraping, and cupping with up to 24 combinations. The electrotherapy device has two separate channels so you can simultaneously connect to two separate body areas. The machine includes five pairs of easy to stick and maintain TENS massage pads, four connection wires, a backlit LCD screen for clear display, a handy back clip for mobile therapy, a USB cable, and the required three AAA batteries.

Naipo’s TENS EMS tool is FDA and FCC approved. Purchasers are impressed, stating they are “so impressed by how much better this is than Omran,” it is “surprisingly powerful for such a small device,” and “had instant relief, wish I knew about it sooner.” The muscle stimulation machine is a great deal at the list price of $19.99. A price reduction will be available for six hours on Cyber Monday from December 1 at 11:59 pm to 6 am and again from midnight on December 2 to 6 am on December 3.

