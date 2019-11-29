Take Advantage Of Today’s Special On Binet Go’s Soft Pet Beds

Don’t forget about the family pet this holiday season. Binet Go is offering a Black Friday special deal on their Faux Fur Donut Cuddler Pet Bed. Their large round pet bed is 24 X 24 X 6 inches and is great for dogs and cats weighing up to 25 pounds. The medium version is 20 X 20 X 5.5 inches for smaller animals weighing up to 15 pounds. The non-skid bottom is waterproof and keeps the bed cushion in place for worry-free placement on tile or hardwood floors. Lightweight and portable, this cushion can travel with you. Bring your pet’s favorite resting spot to give them the consistency and stability they crave. You can use it indoors or out because it is also easy to care for. The pillow is machine washable and dryer safe. Reviewers confirm it keeps it shape and remains sift with washing. Both sizes of the Binet Go comes in three colors: beige, gray, and pink.

Binet Go’s cushion is super soft. According to review, cats and small dogs love the bed. One purchaser writes, “my cat absolutely loves it and it is one of the softest pet beds I’ve ever purchased.” Another writes, “LOVE this bed and so does my dog!!! Darling bed. And so, so cozy. Was looking for a smaller bed for my puppy…that was also soft and cozy.” Binet Go is a top seller in pet beds. The larger cushion lists for $39.99 and is on sale today for only $31.99. The medium version lists for $29.99, but you can get one today for only $19.99.

