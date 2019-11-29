Troy Will Wear ‘Trojan Smoke’ Jerseys Against Appalachian State

Troy will have some fire uniforms Saturday against Appalachian state.

The Trojans will wear “Trojan Smoke” uniforms, and these things are awesome. The team dropped announcement video Thursday for fans to get a look at these bad boys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. College football fans will love the unis.

A little Thanksgiving surprise for the guys … brand new look for Friday with the debut of Trojan Smoke #DTW | #OneTROY pic.twitter.com/cj64VUPQsL — Troy Trojans Football 5x (@TroyTrojansFB) November 28, 2019

I’d like to point out that I think I’m still 100% when picking against the spread based off of uniforms. The Mountaineers are favored by 12 at the moment.

You’re going to want to go ahead and smash Troy at +12 if they’re taking the field in these uniforms. They might not win the game, but they’re not losing by more than 12.

No chance in hell if they’re rocking “smoke” uniforms.

You all know I’m a sucker for the uniform game, but they have to be damn good. I think these from Troy get the job done in spades.

They might not be a powerhouse program, but these uniforms are awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Trojans FB 5x (@troytrojansfootball) on Nov 20, 2019 at 11:10am PST

Hit that +12, folks. These uniforms should be enough to keep the Trojans in the game from start to finish against Appalachian State. We’ll see if I can keep my perfect record together.