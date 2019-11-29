Wisconsin Releases Emotional Video Following The Death Of Howard Moore’s Wife And Daughter

The Wisconsin basketball team released an emotional video Thursday about assistant coach Howard Moore.
Moore’s wife and daughter were tragically killed over the summer when a woman, who was reportedly drunk, hit his car in Michigan. Moore and his son both survived the horrific crash.
The legendary assistant coach has since stepped away from the program as he deals with the tragedy. (RELATED: Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)
In the video released by the team, players and coaches discuss the incredible amount of strength Moore has shown in the face of losing his wife and daughter.
Give it a watch below. I’d recommend having some tissues close by because this one will pull at your heartstrings.
The time of year when we remember what we’re thankful for in our lives
Each day, each opportunity, we strive to: Do Moore. Be Moore. 4 Moore.
Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and coaches reflect on this offseason’s tragedy and how a message from Howard Moore helped us move forward pic.twitter.com/aqM4YEiOo4
Damn, I’m not going to lie to you guys. I teared up when I first saw this video. The tragedy that impacted Howard Moore and his family is beyond words.
In a matter of seconds, he lost his wife and daughter. Yet, despite that, he’s shown a level of strength that is simply unimaginable.
I’d like to say I think I’d be the same way, but I honestly probably wouldn’t be. I don’t know how anybody could be.
Our hearts are with Howard Moore and his family. Early Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin athletic department learned of a tragic automobile accident in Michigan involving assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his family. We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries but are expected to recover. . The Badgers athletics community is a tight-knit family and Howard has been a terrific ambassador for Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, dating back to days as a UW student athlete. Our hearts are with Howard and Jerell and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire Moore and Barnes families. . “There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” head coach Greg Gard said. “Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.” . “I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family.”
I’m also so damn proud of the Wisconsin community for the way they’ve handled this situation. There was no hesitation of any kind.
The moment word broke about Moore’s family, the entire Badgers community came out and showed their support for him.
I can’t wait to watch him eventually return to the bench. He’s a hell of a man, and the entire state is with him during this incredibly difficult time.