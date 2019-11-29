Wisconsin Releases Emotional Video Following The Death Of Howard Moore’s Wife And Daughter

The Wisconsin basketball team released an emotional video Thursday about assistant coach Howard Moore.

Moore’s wife and daughter were tragically killed over the summer when a woman, who was reportedly drunk, hit his car in Michigan. Moore and his son both survived the horrific crash.

The legendary assistant coach has since stepped away from the program as he deals with the tragedy. (RELATED: Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)

In the video released by the team, players and coaches discuss the incredible amount of strength Moore has shown in the face of losing his wife and daughter.

Give it a watch below. I’d recommend having some tissues close by because this one will pull at your heartstrings.

The time of year when we remember what we’re thankful for in our lives Each day, each opportunity, we strive to: Do Moore. Be Moore. 4 Moore. Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and coaches reflect on this offseason’s tragedy and how a message from Howard Moore helped us move forward pic.twitter.com/aqM4YEiOo4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 28, 2019

Damn, I’m not going to lie to you guys. I teared up when I first saw this video. The tragedy that impacted Howard Moore and his family is beyond words.

In a matter of seconds, he lost his wife and daughter. Yet, despite that, he’s shown a level of strength that is simply unimaginable.

I’d like to say I think I’d be the same way, but I honestly probably wouldn’t be. I don’t know how anybody could be.

I’m also so damn proud of the Wisconsin community for the way they’ve handled this situation. There was no hesitation of any kind.

The moment word broke about Moore’s family, the entire Badgers community came out and showed their support for him.

I can’t wait to watch him eventually return to the bench. He’s a hell of a man, and the entire state is with him during this incredibly difficult time.