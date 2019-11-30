Report: Hunter Biden Wants To Keep His Finances Secret In Paternity Suit

Hunter Biden reportedly wants his personal financial records to be kept secret while he’s engaged in a child support suit in order to avoid further embarrassment.

Biden is arguing that the information could be used “maliciously” by the media and opponents of his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

Biden is in the midst of a child support claim by a woman who was reportedly a former Washington stripper. His lawyers filed the legal motion on Wednesday, the Daily Mail said Friday. They claim Biden’s personal information could result in “undue prejudice, annoyance, embarrassment, and/or oppression” due to their client’s high public profile. (RELATED: DC Strip Club Employees Recall ‘Suspecting’ That Hunter Biden Smoked Crack: Report)

Biden’s work on behalf of Burisma holdings continues to be the focus of both those seeking to impeach President Donald Trump and his allies who argue the younger Biden was appointed to the company’s board of directors so he could “protect” them from investigation.

Hunter Biden has proclaimed that he has no regrets for taking the position.

“The likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,” the filing reads. “Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place,” Biden’s attorney stated, according to the Mail.

Although Biden denied a relationship, a DNA test has affirmed with “scientific certainty” that he is the father of Lunden Alexis Roberts’ child. Roberts’ suit is seeking $11,000 in legal fees and ongoing child support, the Mail reported. (RELATED: Baby Mama Says Hunter Biden Came Clean About Being The Daddy)

Despite making millions while sitting on the board of Burisma, Biden claims to be unemployed, financially strained and living with “significant debts” from his 2017 divorce from Kathleen Biden.

Joe Biden has refused to comment on his son’s current paternity issues. When questioned by Fox News on the matter, the Democratic presidential candidate said it was a “private matter” and declined to elaborate.