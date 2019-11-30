Jauan Jennings Appears To Stomp On The Head Of Vanderbilt Player

Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings might be in some serious trouble after a recent viral video.

In a video posted on Twitter by Baylor Cook, Jennings appears to stomp on the head of a Vanderbilt player during the Volunteers‘ win Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video for yourself below.

Jauan Jennings should be kicked out of the game & off the team… WATCH as he intentionally stomps on a Vanderbilt player’s face. pic.twitter.com/9Wx2DETrle — Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) December 1, 2019

My guess is this is going to get bad for Jennings. I don’t understand this at all. The Volunteers won easily, and he’s out here doing this.

It makes no sense at all. There’s nothing logical about it.

You’re playing Vanderbilt! This is a glorified practice and Jennings is out here behaving like he’s Myles Garrett.

At some point, you just have to look in the mirror and be much smarter.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’s suspended from the bowl game. At this point, I’d be shocked if he wasn’t punished at a harsh level by Tennessee.

You just need to be much smarter.