Mike Leach Rips Reporter In Epic Rant After Losing To Washington

Washington State football coach Mike Leach unloaded on a reporter late Friday night after losing to Washington.

Leach, who is known for being the most entertaining coach in the sport, ripped into Jon Blanchette after a question about recruiting and beating the Huskies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video posted to Twitter by Brenna Greene, Leach referred to Blanchette as a “sanctimonious troll” as he just tore into him for about a minute.

Watch the awesome video below. It’s incredible.

Mike Leach was asked about losing his 7th straight Apple Cup, said that recruiting has to do with it, then was asked if he wasn’t supposed to beat teams with bigger recruiting classes by Jon Blanchette, and then went off. Called him a sanctimonious troll. pic.twitter.com/jXmG328ZSu — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 30, 2019

This right here is why Leach is so damn awesome. The dude just doesn’t care one bit. He doesn’t care at all.

Clearly, he’s had some issues with this dude, and after losing to Washington he’d just had enough. As all football fans know, messing with Leach is a recipe for disaster.

Once he decides to go off, he will verbally put you in the dirt.

Of all the people to question, how could you think Leach would just sit there and take it after a rivalry loss?

Again, if there was ever anybody who would fight back, it’s Mike Leach.

Props to the Washington State head coach for reminding us all why he’s such an epic leader and legend in the sport.