Ohio State And Michigan Release Awesome Hype Videos Before Rivalry Game

Ohio State and Michigan both dropped awesome hype videos ahead of their rivalry game Saturday.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will take the field Saturday in one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. Naturally, that means you need to have some great hype videos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OSU and Michigan both showed up and showed out with their videos. I don’t care whether you cheer for these two teams or not.

It doesn’t matter. These bad boys will have you hyped and ready to roll. You can watch both of them below.

I’m so jacked for this game. I couldn’t be more excited. Michigan doesn’t have any playoff hopes, but they can play spoiler.

If Michigan wins today, it’ll be by far and away the biggest win of Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor.

I’m not sure there’d even be a close second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 5:17am PST

If OSU wins, then they’ll enter the B1G title game at a perfect 12-0. Plus, it’d just be the latest example of the Buckeyes shredding the Wolverines.

It’s all on the line. This is what it’s about for this rivalry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 23, 2019 at 11:07am PST

Tune in at noon EST on Fox for all the action. It’s going to be incredible.