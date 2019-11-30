Ohio State And Michigan Release Awesome Hype Videos Before Rivalry Game

Ohio State and Michigan both dropped awesome hype videos ahead of their rivalry game Saturday.
The Wolverines and Buckeyes will take the field Saturday in one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. Naturally, that means you need to have some great hype videos.
OSU and Michigan both showed up and showed out with their videos. I don’t care whether you cheer for these two teams or not.
It doesn’t matter. These bad boys will have you hyped and ready to roll. You can watch both of them below.
Al ost tie.#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/FrPoKrmFoj
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 28, 2019
THIS IS THE GAME.
BEAT OHIO STATE. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/WmsYBdHEEO
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 30, 2019
I’m so jacked for this game. I couldn’t be more excited. Michigan doesn’t have any playoff hopes, but they can play spoiler.
If Michigan wins today, it’ll be by far and away the biggest win of Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor.
I’m not sure there’d even be a close second.
If OSU wins, then they’ll enter the B1G title game at a perfect 12-0. Plus, it’d just be the latest example of the Buckeyes shredding the Wolverines.
It’s all on the line. This is what it’s about for this rivalry.
Tune in at noon EST on Fox for all the action. It’s going to be incredible.