Terrelle Pryor Reportedly In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed

College football legend Terrelle Pryor has been reportedly attacked and stabbed.

According to Adam Schefter, Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder Friday night at his Pittsburgh apartment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His condition is reported as critical. More details aren’t known at this time.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

This is a terrible situation. It’s just that simple. I’m at a loss for words. Pryor, who last played for the Jaguars, is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game at the college level.

Now it sounds like he’s fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TerrellePryorSr (@terrellepryor) on Aug 4, 2019 at 7:59pm PDT

Pryor was an absolute star for the Buckeyes during his days in Columbus. He terrorized Big 10 defenses and tore apart opponents.

He’s bounced around the NFL for awhile as a wide receiver and has made a solid amount of money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TerrellePryorSr (@terrellepryor) on Sep 18, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

Check back for more details on this developing situation when we have them.