Drew Lock Will Start At Quarterback For The Broncos Against The Chargers

Drew Lock will get his first career start Sunday when the Broncos play the Chargers.

According to Adam Schefter, the highly-touted Broncos rookie quarterback has been chosen as the man to lead the offense after the position group has had issues all year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Broncos’ rookie second-round draft pick Drew Lock will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019

It seemed like this was going to happen all week, and here we are with Lock getting the nod. I’m happy to see it.

Lock has an absolute gun for an arm. He balled out at Missouri, and proved that he can air it out with the best of them.

However, it’s a different animal once you’re in the NFL. These won’t be college players on the field today. They’ll be grown men.

My guess is that Lock is going to have some serious rookie growing pains, but there’s no doubt he has the potential to be a big-time quarterback.

It’s very difficult to just come into the league and light it up as a quarterback. The transition is tough, which is why it takes time to get the starting spot.

With Joe Flacco sidelined, it’s Drew Lock’s show at this point. We’ll have to see how he does, but I do believe he’s got a very bright future ahead of him.