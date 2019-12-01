Juan Williams: Trump’s Afghanistan Trip A ‘Photo-Op’

Fox News commentator Juan Williams said Sunday that President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan looked like a “photo-op” to distract from impeachment.

“We were all surprised when suddenly we heard the president was in Afghanistan, I’m sure he genuinely wanted to support the U.S. forces, those wonderful men and women who were defending us on the front lines in Afghanistan,” Chris Wallace said in reaction to Trump visiting Afghanistan for Thanksgiving.

“On the other hand I also thought, everything is political, doesn’t make it a little bit harder to impeach the president when you see him right there acting there as our commander-in-chief?”

Williams answered in part, saying that the visit “looks like a photo-op.”

“Remember, he hadn’t gone to visit any war zone until last year, he was criticized for it. This is the first visit to Afghanistan, our longest war, 2,000 plus Americans dead. He had no preparation,” Williams added. “He talked about a ceasefire but his military people said, ‘We know nothing about a ceasefire with the Taliban.’ And, the Taliban said they know nothing about a ceasefire.”

“He then talked about negotiations with the Taliban. And again, his own diplomats said we know nothing about any ongoing talks with the Taliban. The president canceled talks with the Taliban last September if you recall after they were engaged in a violent incident.”

Williams has been a longtime Trump critic on Fox News. In May, he called Trump an “idiot” and has previously suggested that the president finds it “valuable” to “attack people of color.” (RELATED: ‘You Moron!’ — Fireworks Ensue On ‘The Five’ When Juan Williams Misrepresents Gutfeld On NoKo)

Last year, he called Trump’s rhetoric on the migrant caravan “lowball politics.”