Editorial

Jacksonville Jaguars Bench Nick Foles, Play Gardner Minshew At Quarterback

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Gardner Minshew era is back on for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a pathetic three turnover half from Nick Foles against the Buccaneers, he was sent to the bench by Doug Marrone and the rookie quarterback sensation was back in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it’s about damn time. I think we all were praying for this to happen, but nobody knew for sure if it would.

Well, after getting down by 25 points, Marrone reversed his decision to go back to Foles, and Minshew is back to running the show.

This is what it’s about. Give the people what they want! The fans were chanting for Minshew and they got what they asked for!

I don’t ever want to see Foles in a game over Minshew ever again. This is Minshew’s world and the rest of us are just living it.

The man with the majestic mustache is back, and this is what the people want.

Minshew has taken the league by storm, this is his team and he’s the quarterback America wants to watch sling the rock.

Marrone finally came to his senses, and now it’s time for Minshew to get back to balling out. We’re all riding with him!