Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Vanilla Coat And Dress Combo Following Thanksgiving Weekend

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Sunday when she sported a gorgeous vanilla coat and dress combo following a weekend getaway for Thanksgiving.
The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat and matching off-white number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and son Barron exiting Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and jaw-dropping tan high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.
The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a striking midnight blue tux jumpsuit designed by Herve Pierre for a medal ceremony at the White House.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.