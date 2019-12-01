P.J. Fleck Reacts To Getting Blown Out By Wisconsin With Emotional Statement

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck had an emotional statement after getting crushed by Wisconsin 38-17 Saturday.

Fleck took the podium in front of the press and pleaded with people to not get down on his team and the future.

“There’s going to be cynics, There’s going to be doubters, there’s going to be critics, but the true fans, is what we want them to do is get that completely of their minds,” Fleck said when discussing the idea Minnesota might not be going places as advertised.

You can watch his full statement below.

Coach Fleck with a POWERFUL closing statement. A message to the true fans and the critics. Even a @DisneyFrozen reference in there! #Gophers pic.twitter.com/MX3o3iqIPC — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) December 1, 2019

Give me the tears, Fleck! Give me all the tears! I’ll mix them in with some whiskey and drink them straight down.

That dude’s world is shattered in that video. He looks like his soul is gone and that he’s just broken. I love to see it!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

I love seeing Fleck and the rest of Minnesota just sit there and realize what happened to them. Let it sink in, absorb it and then remember we’re the kings of the Big 10 West.

Wisconsin owns that division, and Minnesota will always be our little cousin. I told you all it would happen, and none of you wanted to listen.

Fleck was first in line for his reality check.

Having said that, Fleck is a good coach, the Gophers will be solid under his leadership and they’re heading in the right direction.

Anybody with eyes can see that much. Will I stop rubbing this blowout loss in their faces? Hell no. That won’t be stopping, folks.

Two things can be true at the same time. Fleck is correct to say the team is going to get better, and I’m also correct to say Minnesota will never be as good as us.

Shoutout to all the Gophers for playing! Enjoy watching us play in the B1G title game!