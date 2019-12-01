REPORT: USC Will Fire Football Coach Clay Helton

Clay Helton’s days of being the football coach at USC are reportedly over.

According to Sports Illustrated, Helton will be fired after four seasons no later than Monday. The move comes after an 8-4 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this is the least surprising news in all of college football. It might not be fair to Helton, but the writing was on the wall that his time with the Trojans was nearing a rapid end.

USC has just had way too many disappointing seasons, and you can’t let that happen when you’re the man running the Trojans.

Now, with Helton out of the way, you can bet everything you have that the Urban Meyer hype will go through the roof.

That’s going to be without a doubt the first call USC makes. If Meyer wants to be coaching in Los Angeles, then it’s 100% his job.

Helton had his shot. Now, USC will swing for the fence and try to hire the three-time national champion and Ohio State legend.

Buckle up, folks. Things are about to get wild in the world of college football.