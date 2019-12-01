Terrelle Pryor Charged With Assault After Being Stabbed Multiple Times, Woman Charged With Attempted Homicide

Terrelle Pryor is facing criminal charges after surviving a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Pryor, who last played for the Jags, was in critical condition after an incident at his Pittsburgh apartment that left him with multiple stab wounds. Now, the police have filed charges against him and a woman.

The former Ohio State legend has been charged with simple assault, and Shalaya Briston has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Terrelle Pryor Undergoes Surgery After Stabbing)

The police described the situation as having “mutual combatants.” Pryor is now expected to recover just fine after going through surgery.

This situation is simply off the walls. First, we get the reports of Pryor being rushed to the hospital for surgery with knife wounds and now he’s facing a criminal charge.

It sounds like the guy is lucky to even be alive. ESPN didn’t provide many details at all as to what kicked off this altercation, but I’m guessing it had to be pretty damn serious to escalate the way it did.

Luckily, Pryor sounds like he’s going to be okay. He can deal with the criminal stuff after the fact, but he first needs to heal himself up.

All the way around, this situation is just downright bizarre. Keep checking back for more details on Pryor’s stabbing and ongoing criminal case as we have them.