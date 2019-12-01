LSU Number 1 In The Week 15 Polls, Wisconsin Climbs To 10

The latest college football polls were released Sunday afternoon.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Utah Oklahoma Florida Baylor Alabama Wisconsin

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Utah Oklahoma Florida Baylor Alabama Wisconsin

Obviously, the biggest shakeup is Alabama’s hard and fast fall after losing to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. We all knew that was going to happen, and it officially ends their playoff hopes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was certainly a game for the ages as the Tigers got the best of Nick Saban and company.

Also, Wisconsin is now back in the top 10. After an absolutely dominating win over Minnesota, the Badgers were going to shoot back up the board.

The question is now whether or not the Badgers can cover enough ground to get into the playoff picture. We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to get an answer to that question.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

As for the other top teams, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia all won in blowouts. So, there’s no real shakeup outside of Alabama’s fall.

Now, with Georgia and LSU playing next weekend, at least one top team is going down.

Tune in Saturday for all the college football action you can handle!